TerraMaster Unveils its F2-422 10GbE 2-Bay Professional NAS

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products including network-attached storage (NAS) devices, has today announced the launch of the TerraMaster F2-422 2-Bay Network-Attached Storage (NAS) featuring 10 Gigabit Ethernet networking.

The F2-422 is the brand’s latest addition to its 10 GbE NAS Series.

TerraMaster F2-422 10GbE 2-Bay Professional NAS

Designed for professional users, the F2-422’s 10 GbE LAN port provides speeds of up to 10 Gb/s of high-speed bandwidth. This allows users to access and transfer data faster. With two Seagate IronWolf 4 TB SSD drives in RAID0, the F2-422 can deliver speeds of up to 647 MB/s read and up to 651 MB/s write.

The TerraMaster F2-422 comes equipped with a powerful Intel quad-core processor and 4 GB of DDR3 memory, expandable up to 8 GB (4 GB + 4 GB) memory. The F2-422 is also packed with multiple layers of data security to keep your data safe and secure from attacks and risks of data loss.

Features

Powerful and Secured The TerraMaster F2-422 is equipped with an Intel Celeron quad-core 1.50 GHz (2.30 GHz turbo boost) processor and 4 GB of DDR3 memory. Aside from the high-speed 10 GbE port, it also comes with two additional 1 GbE ports. The F2-422 supports AES NI hardware encryption and comes with multiple layers of data protection. It also supports SSD Caching that significantly reduces I/O latency and improves storage efficiency.

Fast 10GbE Networking The F2-422’s highlight feature is its 10 GbE networking capability that significantly improves the NAS device’s ability to access and store data.The F2-422 supports a 10GBASE-T standard port, an RJ45 interface port, making it easy to upgrade to a high-speed 10 GbE network environment.

Easy Data Backup The F2-422 NAS comes with a selection of data backup tools that will make it easy for users to backup and secure data. Available backup apps at the TerraMaster TOS system include AOMEI Backupper, Time Machine, Duple Backup, and others with multiple data storage options. The F2-422 also supports multi-version backup, incremental backup, scheduled backup, and one-key restore function.

Supports VirtualBox and Docker TerraMaster F2-422 supports VirtualBox and Docker offering access to powerful features for professionals. The Docker application integrates Docker Hub, the world’s largest repository of container images, and an array of content sources, including container community developers, open-source projects, and independent software vendors (ISV). VirtualBox is free, enterprise-ready virtualization software for Windows users, it allows users to operate different operating systems (OS) via NAS.



Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, TerraMaster has not confirmed any specific region release dates for the F2-422 nor given any indication as to how much it will cost. If you do, however, want to learn more about it, then you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!