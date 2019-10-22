TerraMaster F5-422 5-Bay 10GbE NAS Now Available

TerraMaster‘s latest NAS is ready and the company announced the availability of the same, the F5-422. The new NAS is a 5-bay unit which also features 10 Gigabit Ethernet via a classic RJ45 connector. The new NAS is aimed at SMB users, but power-users and enthusiasts will love it as well.

TerraMaster F5-422 5-Bay NAS

The new F5-422 is built around an Intel Celeron J3455 CPU which has a clock speed of 1.5GHz. The CPU has 4 cores and 4 threads and it also features a 2.3GHz boost speed when it is needed. For a NAS, this is a quite powerful CPU which can run a lot of simultaneous actions and users. It also features built-in AES NI encryption and H.265 (HEVC) hardware transcoding.

The processor is coupled with 4GB DDR3 memory which is soldered onto the motherboard. While that might sound bad at first, you can still upgrade the F5-422 with more memory. It features a single SO-DIMM memory slot in which you can install up to an 8GB module for a total of 12GB memory. A setup which is a bit weird, or at the very least different, but one that we’ve seen in previous TerraMaster units.

Connection Options

The F5-422’s connection options start out quite basic with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. Further, you’ll find one of the highlights of this unit which is the 10Gigabit Ethernet port which allows you to take full advantage of the power of this unit. It has been in-house tested for a performance of up to 670MB/s which is the kind of performance you need when you’re working with a lot of users or high-quality content such as 4K videos.

You also get two USB 3.0 ports for portable storage devices and an HDMI port. At this time, the HDMI is only for log-output and not for direct usage.

Software

The F5-422 is powered by the latest TerraMaster OS, version 4.1. The reworked OS is packed with basic features and it can be expanded further through the apps section. Some of the functions are file servers, mail servers, web servers, VPN servers, DHCP servers, DNS servers, Rsync remote servers, FTP servers, and MySQL servers.

However, one of my favourite functions is still the Btrfs file format which offers a lot of benefits over EXT4. You can still use EXT4 though, should you wish to do so for one reason or another. Both are supported.

Pricing

TerraMaster has an MSRP of just $599.99 for this unit which is more than fair in my opinion. It is already available in the US and will be so here in the UK shortly. We’ll also have a full review of the unit ready for you shortly.