TerraMaster Launches the D4-300 4-Bay Business DAS

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage (NAS) and direct attached storage (DAS), proudly introduces the TerraMaster D4-300 4-bay driverless, plug-and-play DAS suitable for home and small enterprises. With support for up to 72 TB of storage capacity and speeds of up to 417 MB/s, the D4-300 offers fast and large-capacity storage for a wide variety of applications. Furthermore, it features a simple 5-second drive installation for fast and convenient setups.

TerraMaster D4-300 4-Bay Business DAS

The TerraMaster D4-300 incorporates high-speed USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1 interface and supports Windows, Mac, and Linux systems making it a versatile storage solution with cross-platform compatibility. Its four bays are supports 3.5″ and 2.5″ HDDs and 2.5″ SSDs with total storage support of 72 TB (4x 18 TB drives). The D4-300 comes with a full suite of protection against data corruption, power failure, and other risks.

The TerraMaster D4-300 4-bay DAS storage is the perfect storage solution for expanding businesses looking for large-capacity, fast, and reliable data storage. It is compatible with 3.5″ and 2.5″ SATA HDDs and 2.5″ SSDs offering greater storage support flexibility and supports up to 72 TB maximum internal raw capacity.

Functionality & Support

The TerraMaster D4-300 comes with a USB3.1 Type-C Gen1 USB port that supports a wide variety of devices. It offers a maximum read speed of 417 MB/s and a maximum read speed of 369 MB/s with SSD storage. In addition, it also provides full-support for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems and its USB connectivity supports a wide selection of devices including PCs, servers, smart TVs, and other devices.

Where Can I Learn More?

TerraMaster has confirmed that the D4-300 is available to purchase now with an MSRP of $149.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

