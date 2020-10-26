TerraMaster Launches its 4-Bay F4-210 NAS

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products including network-attached storage (NAS) devices, has announced the launch of the F4-210 1 GB version, the same 4-bay NAS for personal cloud storage at a more affordable price. The TerraMaster F4-210 is just a portion of the price of an Intel-based NAS device. The F4-210 supports up to 108 TB of storage and supports 3.5″ SATA hard drives and 2.5″ SATA hard drives and solid-state drives.

The TerraMaster F4-210 is perfect for users that are looking for a powerful personal cloud storage solution without a hefty investment. Costing just half the price of an equivalent Intel x86 quad-core processor-based NAS storage, the F4-210 can deliver modest read/write speeds of up to 124 MB/s with two WD Red 4 TB hard drives in RAID 0. The F4-210 supports various private cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive.

TerraMaster 4-Bay F4-210 NAS

Using the TOS Application Center, users can access helpful applications to add functions to the F4-210 making it a powerful NAS storage device for home entertainment and home office/small office (SOHO) use. Users can access helpful and important functions including file storage, multimedia management, data backup, cloud synchronization, remote access, and others.

The F4-210 is the ideal NAS storage device for personal cloud storage in small office and home office setups. Its efficient and capable ARM V8 64-bit quad-core processor makes it an ideal NAS storage for small organizations, offering an affordable data management solution for your family, staff, or friends.

It doesn’t, however, end there. The TerraMaster F4-210 can be turned into a feature-packed entertainment center where you can store media files in one NAS storage. Manage all your photos, music, videos, and more in the F4-210. Furthermore, the TOS Application Center offers a wide selection of free applications to help you backup, secure, or sync your stored filesto help you manage your media files.

Where Can I Learn More?

The TerraMasterF4-210 4-Bay NASis backed with an exclusive worry-free two-year warranty. In any case of hardware failure, TerraMaster will replace the NAS device immediately. Users can also enjoy top-notch customer support service with 24-hour rapid response warranty.

The TerraMasterF4-210 4-Bay NAS is available in 1 GB RAM and 2 GB RAM models, now available at TerraMaster.com and partner resellers with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $199.99 for the F4-210 (1 GB) model and $259.99 for the F4-210 (2 GB) model.

For more information, you can check out the following official product websites:

