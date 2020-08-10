TerraMaster Launches its New Duple Backup Application

/ 41 mins ago
terramaster

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products, including network-attached storage (NAS) and direct-attached storage (DAS), announces the availability of the Duple Backup Application. The backup tool is now available at the TOS Application suite for download.

The Duple Backup application is independently developed by TerraMaster, exclusive for their storage devices. It supports scheduled backup, incremental backup, and multi-version backup, and has a one-key restore function. The backup tool provides the user with a variety of methods to remotely backup folders or iSCSI LUNs. It also comes with a convenient one-key restore function for restoring stored backups.

TerraMaster Duple Backup Application

TerraMaster aims to strengthen data protection of TerraMaster storage devices by offering a versatile backup tool to protect user’s data from data corruption and other risks. The Duple Backup application is available for free downloads for TerraMaster users.

Some of the key features of the new Duple Backup application include:

  • Safe and secure data backup
  • Remote backup
  • Supports a wide range of data storage options (file server, TNAS, Webdav server, mainstream cloud-storage provider, local folders, etc.)
  • Supports scheduled backups
  • Supports incremental backup and multi-version backup
  • One-key restore
terramaster

Where Can I Learn More?

The Duple Backup Application is available to download right now for your compatible NAS storage drive (albeit, at the time of writing it is somewhat unclear if this is still in a BETA release). If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you use a NAS system? If so, what brand/s do you use? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD or NVIDIA?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend