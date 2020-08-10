TerraMaster Launches its New Duple Backup Application

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products, including network-attached storage (NAS) and direct-attached storage (DAS), announces the availability of the Duple Backup Application. The backup tool is now available at the TOS Application suite for download.

The Duple Backup application is independently developed by TerraMaster, exclusive for their storage devices. It supports scheduled backup, incremental backup, and multi-version backup, and has a one-key restore function. The backup tool provides the user with a variety of methods to remotely backup folders or iSCSI LUNs. It also comes with a convenient one-key restore function for restoring stored backups.

TerraMaster Duple Backup Application

TerraMaster aims to strengthen data protection of TerraMaster storage devices by offering a versatile backup tool to protect user’s data from data corruption and other risks. The Duple Backup application is available for free downloads for TerraMaster users.

Some of the key features of the new Duple Backup application include:

Safe and secure data backup

Remote backup

Supports a wide range of data storage options (file server, TNAS, Webdav server, mainstream cloud-storage provider, local folders, etc.)

Supports scheduled backups

Supports incremental backup and multi-version backup

One-key restore

Where Can I Learn More?

The Duple Backup Application is available to download right now for your compatible NAS storage drive (albeit, at the time of writing it is somewhat unclear if this is still in a BETA release). If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you use a NAS system? If so, what brand/s do you use? – Let us know in the comments!