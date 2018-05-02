TerraMaster OS (TOS) 3 Software Introduction

Introduction

TerraMaster OS 3 Software Introduction

Noontec TerraMaster NAS devices are powered by TOS, or TerraMaster Operating System. The version at the time of writing this is 3.1. It might not be as old as other NAS OS‘, but it’s a very promising piece of software.

This article should be considered as part of TerraMaster NAS reviews done on this site. Instead of using a lot of time describing the same features in every review, we’ve split the software part into its own article. That saves us some time which we can put into fresh and exciting articles and reviews.

TerraMaster Operating System (TOS)

TerraMaster hasn’t been a NAS player as long as others, but their OS still shines with great features. The OS works the same way that your PC does with a desktop, icons, and a taskbar. You get all the user and sharing options you could want with cross-platform sharing to almost any system. There’s a simple mobile companion app as a bonus. It will allow you to sync your photos from your mobile to your NAS. It will also allow you to browse the files on the server, but that’s about it.

Local connections are easy, but so are remote connections. TOS supports TerraMaster’s own TNAS.Online DDNS service as noip.org and dyndns.com. With either of the services, you get a memorable link to your NAS, which you then can no matter where you are.

Business users will enjoy functions such as the web server, version control, mail server, SQL database, WordPress plugin. And those are just some of the options.

Everyone can enjoy the Transmission download server while the ClamAV antivirus app can help protect you from malicious files. Synchronisation with cloud options, such as Dropbox and ElephantDrive, are no problem either.

However, we must admit that a core function, performed by most NAS devices, is the multimedia functions. Even if they don’t have direct outputs for audio or video, they can stream to almost any device. Mobile devices, computers, TVs, and other smart devices can easily access all your media files stored on your TerraMaster NAS.

Easy to Use, for Everyone

One advantage of a NAS is the easy management, and that includes novice users and first-timers. You don’t need a degree in computer science or years of experience to use TOS. If you can read what’s on the screen, you can do it. That’s not a lot, which makes it is open to almost anyone. There’s also a help system built into the OS for when you need a little more information.

Data security is an important factor, whether you run your NAS for business reasons or when it’s just as centralised storage for your memories and media files.