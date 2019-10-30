TerraMaster Reveal Affordable F2-210 2-Bay NAS

TerraMaster has just revealed one of its most affordable NAS to date. The new F2-210 is a two-bay solution, but it’s got more than enough features to give it mass appeal. It’ll offer you decent performance thanks to the ARM v8 quad-core CPU. This runs at up to 1.4 GHz, which is good for 114 MB/s read and write speeds. That’s more than enough for those using this as a Plex server, or as mass storage for a home or even a small business. Plus with support for cloud backup services, Gigabit networking and more, it’s got all the features you could ask for in a budget NAS. They also include their free mobile app, allowing you to create your own personal cloud.

TerraMaster F2-210

Use the TerraMaster as a media entertainment server for your 4K video files and enjoy real-time transcoding so you can enjoy your files with any devices. The F2-210 will handle most functions with no problem and easily repay itself in a year with savings in multi-device cloud backup account or live-streaming service accounts.

Free Updates for Life with TOS: Now in Version 4.1

Never worry about getting left behind. TerraMaster will update offer software updates to your products at no extra charge. This keeps your TerraMaster NAS updated with the latest security fixes as well as feature updates so you get more over time and you don’t have to pay a single cent for the update. The latest version of TerraMaster’s NAS OS, TOS is now at version 4.1 and with you can back up your data, manage your file server, and optimize your sharing services in an intuitive, simple, and user-friendly way. The operating system includes a complex of application software, with rich application content, potent multimedia services, and numerous ways to back up your data.

Do more with the Free Smart Mobile App

With the TNAS mobile app, quickly access your TNAS device and its multimedia data without restrictions, all simply through your iOS or Android system. TNAS.Online also makes it easier to setup your network settings to make your NAS highly available for users, even via the internet. The service provides a free-of-charge way via URL to securely content from your TerraMaster NAS and make it available in your own personal cloud.

Price and Availability

The F2-210 is available now from the TerraMaster official website here. What’s amazing is that it has an MSRP of just $149.99. Of course, you’ll need to provide your own drives.