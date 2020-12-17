TerraMaster Unveils its F8-422 8-Bay 10 GbE NAS

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products including network-attached storage (NAS) devices, has today introduced the F8-422 8-Bay 10 GbE Quad-Core NAS.

The F8-422 is TerraMaster’s latest addition to the 10 GbE Series products with its high-speed 10 Gigabit Ethernet port delivering improved network performance and efficiency. The F8-422 is powered by a powerful and efficient Intel Celeron 1.5 GHz (2.3 GHz max boost clocks) quad-core processor with 8 GB of memory.

TerraMaster F8-422 8-Bay 10 GbE NAS

The TerraMaster F8-422’s bays support 3.5″ HDDs and 2.5″ HDDs/SSDs. It supports up to 18 TB HDDs, up to 144 TB maximum internal raw storage capacity. The high-speed, high-capacity capabilities of the TerraMaster F8-422 makes it suitable for professional users and small businesses that handle large volumes of data for applications like video editing, photography, 3D animation, and other creative applications.

Features

High-Speed 10 GbE with Network Aggregation

The TerraMaster F8-422 comes with a 10GBASE-T RJ45 port that offers 10X the bandwidth of a standard 1 GbE port with works without the need to replace network cables. It is an ideal upgrade solution for demanding professionals that need high-speed, high-capacity NAS storage solution. Aside from a 10GBASE-T RJ45 port, the F8-422 comes with two 1000 Mbps Ethernet ports that support network aggregation.

High-Performance Configuration

The TerraMaster F8-422 is powered by an Intel Celeron J3455 1.5 GHz (2.3 GHz max boost) quad-core processor with 8 GB system memory, allowing the F8-422 to deliver speeds of up to 610 MB/s via 10 GbE networking using eight Seagate IronWolf 6 TB HDDs in RAID 5 configuration.

Supports Multiple File Services and Advanced File Systems

The F8-422 supports SMB/CIFS, NFS, AFP, FTP/SFTP, WebDAV files services and SMB, NFS, and iSCSI remote mounts. It also supports EXT 4 and Btrfs advanced file systems with flexible and efficient data protection and recovery features such as the Snapshot Technology. The F8-422 also offers cross-platform access supporting Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS operating systems.

Extensive Backup Options

The TerraMaster F8-422 offers extensive backup options via the TOS system and access different backup tools such as AOMEI Backupper, Time Machine, Duple Backup, and others. Duple Backup is a backup tool developed by TerraMaster which allows users to remotely backup folders or iSCSI LUNs. The backup tools have a wide selection of supported backup devices including other TNAS device, Cloud Storage, and USB storage device. Furthermore, supported backup options include multiple version backups, incremental backups, scheduled backups, and a one-button restore.

Supports Private Cloud and Cloud Synchronization Options

The F8-422 supports private cloud creation using TNAS.online, DDNS, VPN, NextCloud, and OwnCloud. The F8-422 also supports synchronization of multiple cloud drives with a wide selection of supports cloud drive services including Google Drive, Amazon S3, Dropbox, OneDrive, Alibaba Cloud OSS, MegaDisk, NextCloud, and others.

Advanced Security

The F8-422 comes with multiple layers of data protection including SSL encryption, Anti-DoS attack protection, firewalls, and advanced account protection.

Where Can I Learn More?

The TerraMaster F8-422 is now available with an MSRP of $1299.99. – For more information on this new NAS release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!