Terrordrome 2: Reign of The Legends Launches On Kickstarter

Terrordrome 2 Launches On Kickstarter

You may recall once seeing, or at least hearing, about a little indie fan-made game. The game was based on classic horror characters in a beat-em-up style game. That game was called Terrordrome. Admittedly, the game itself wasn’t that great to play and didn’t look much better, but it was an interesting concept. Taking a number of iconic horror characters and playing them in a fighting game. The closest thing we had seen to date was the occasional DLC cameos in Mortal Kombat.

A sequel was almost inevitable, but it seems that the developers are setting much loftier goals this time around. Looking for an officially licensed release, Terrordrome 2 has launched on Kickstarter. Albeit, so far it isn’t going very well at all.

Complete With A trailer!

The Kickstarter has launched with a trailer and while it looks interesting, I’m not exactly blown away either. The game, however, as above does have an interesting and surprisingly unique concept. With a little backing, this could be one of the most interesting beat-em-ups out there. As the original game was.

The Kickstarter, which you can visit here, promises the following:

Powered by Unity 3D, one of the leading game engines on the market.

AAA quality 3D graphics and state of the art animations.

Solid multiplayer Netplay (among the best GGPO code out there)

A wide range of controllers will be supported

Amazing audio experience with FMOD technology.

So far, the game has not even pulled $2,500 of the circa $75,000 requested so if you are interested you can still get on board. Which such a tepid early showing though, I’m not sure that this will make it.

What do you think? Do you like the look of Terrordrome 2? Will you back it on Kickstarter? – Let us know in the comments!