Tesla Announce New Mid-Range Model 3 For $45,000

Despite the fact that Elon Musk has had more than a few problems at Tesla in the last few months, it seems that the car company at least is making positive moves. With the Model 3 and Model S releases still under very high-demand, it seems clear that despite Tesla’s difficulty in getting them off the production line, people still clearly want a slice of this high-tech brand car company.

Well, the good news is, if the price was an issue, a new model should help look to alleviate that.

In a Twitter post from (current) CEO Elon Musk, Tesla has announced that a brand new mid-range Model 3 car will be released for just $45,000.

Getting Better On The Price

With a price of $45,000, this new Model 3 offers some tempting value. It is, of course, still a considerable way from the $35,000 Elon Musk spoke of in 2016. It is, however, a significant step in the right direction. Through follow-up Twitter posts, however, Elon Musk might be trying to shift the goalposts a little by suggesting that with the right rebates this could cost as little as $35,000.

Just released lower cost, mid-range Tesla Model 3 & super simple new order page https://t.co/cz0TQn7IOZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018

Smart Choices!

With the new price being around $15,000 than the current Model 3, it certainly looks a lot more tempting. In addition, the 230-260 mile range should be more than adequate for the average driver. It does, however, raise again the point of whether Tesla can actually build them quickly enough.

It’s been well documented that supply line issues at Tesla have caused major delays in cars getting off the production line. Adding another model to the equation (well, less expensive alternative) will probably do nothing to help that.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!