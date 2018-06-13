Tesla To Cut Thousands Of Jobs In Profitability Drive

Tesla Announce Plans For Thousands of Job Cuts

Despite being one of the most popular brands or at least fashionable in the motoring world, there are many, such as myself that have had some concerns regarding the sustainability of the company.

It is no secret that Tesla has not been making money. Particularly since it simply struggles with the logistics of just getting cars off the production lines. It seems, however, that things might be finally coming to a head.

In a report via the BBC, Tesla has reported that it will be terminating thousands of jobs. This, as part of the companies first real attempt at a drive towards profitability. Yes, for a company that has been operating as long as this, this is genuinely the first time they are cynically and coldly trying to make money.

Who will be losing their job?

Tesla worldwide employs nearly 40,000 people. Clearly this is a significant amount, however, it seems that the job cuts are largely going to affect salary workers or those not on the production line.

Therefore, the job cuts should not directly affect those who are struggling to assemble the cars, but more likely middle management and possibly salesperson/s at dealerships.

Personally, while I think it’s good news that Tesla is trying to make money (at last) this is perhaps just the tip of the iceberg. I am personally of the belief that Tesla as a company might be in massive financial trouble. By massive, I mean on the verge of collapse.

No, I’m not saying that for dramatic effect either. I honestly believe it to be true.

I won’t go into the details why, but anyone with more than a passing interest in the company should check this out for themselves. Especially anyone who might be considering purchasing one of their cars.

What do you think? Is this a smart move for Tesla or is this just the tip of a very big financial iceberg? – Let us know in the comments!