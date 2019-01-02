Tesla Confirm Positive Production Figures For Q4 2018

Tesla Confirm Positive Production Figures

One of the biggest issues that have plagued Tesla over the last few years (aside from Elon Musk’s social media antics) has been simply getting cars off the production line and onto owners driveways. The latter half of 2018 has, however, seen a rather positive upturn for the company. Specifically, in that, they are finally (seemingly) in a position to start cranking out enough cars to start meeting the reportedly lengthy list of people who have paid their deposit.

In a report via Reuters, however, Tesla has confirmed that this trend has continued through the final quarter of 2018.

Cars Are Being Made!

The company confirmed that in Q4 2018, they had successfully produced 61,394 Model 3 cars. This represents the company getting around 700 days a day off the production line. This number is also bolstered somewhat by the fact that they have reportedly nearly manufactured 250,000 cars for the year.

Things Are Looking Good

While the figures are still not as high as Tesla would like (or as they arguably need to be) it seems that they may have turned a rather significant corner in 2018. If they can, throughout 2019, continue pushing this figures upwards, things are looking bright. Now, if they can just manage to keep Elon Musk quiet…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!