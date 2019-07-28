Tesla Confirm That Netflix and YouTube Streaming is on the Way

With the rather comprehensive display panel available in Tesla cars, it’s pretty clear that Elon Musk wants to find ways to not only allow this to form part of the cars information but also (essentially) an entertainment console. Something that has already been done (to a degree) with the introduction of a number of video games that can be played within the car.

In a report via the Verge, however, Elon Musk has confirmed that both Netflix and YouTube streaming will be introduced to the car’s system in the very near future.

Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio. — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

Netflix & YouTube are Coming to Tesla Cars

Now, of course, there will be a few provisos to using these apps within the car. As you might expect, the car will have to be stationary and, effectively parked before they will work. So no, you can’t tear down the motorway at 80mph while catching up on Stranger Things.

Elon Musk has, however, suggested in a subsequent post that he believes that this regulation may be relaxed once his ‘self-driving’ technology gets further approval.

What Do We Think?

I’ve got to admit that having access to Netflix or YouTube would be a feature I’d like within a car. Think of it, suddenly every traffic jam or school pick-up wait can give you an opportunity to watch Breaking Bad on Netflix, or just some cat videos on YouTube. Just make sure you don’t steal someone else’s electricity while you do it!

The only issue, however, is that this is clearly going to be a factor in an accident sooner or later and, despite Elon Musk’s belief, I can’t see this ever being made legal while the car is moving.

What do you think? Would you like to have these apps built into your car? – Let us know in the comments!