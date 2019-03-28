Tesla Confirms That Some Stores Will Be Closed

Tesla Confirm Some Store Closures

Over the last month, it seems pretty clear that Tesla is putting more than a little thought into the sustainability of their company through the next couple of years. While sales have been fairly decent, the company has been struggling to get cars off the production line and, despite operating for a number of years now, has only even reported a profit for 1 singular quarter!

It wasn’t, therefore, entirely surprising to hear earlier this month that Tesla had decided that in order to save costs, they were going to shut down all of their physical store locations. In other words, they were going fully online.

Just a week after, however, Tesla did something of a huge U-Turn by announcing that stores would remain open. To off-set this expense, higher-tier car models would see a price increase.

Well, in a fresh twist in the sale, a report via CNET has said that Tesla is not closing some stores. It seems, however, that Elon Musk himself might be handpicking those that stay open.

The Tesla Model X

Which Stores & How Many?

At the time of writing, it is unclear how many stores will be facing closure. Elon Musk has, however, made it pretty clear that if the store is going well in terms of numbers, then it will (pretty certainly) not be affected by the changes.

It does, in addition, make total sense to close stores that are simply struggling to get people through the door. Let alone signing on the dotted line for a brand new car.

We do, however, await the announcement next week that Elon Musk has, again, changed his mind.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!