Tesla Launches Their New Model Y SUV

Tesla Reveals New Model Y

There has been much speculation over Tesla in the last few months surrounding the release of their brand new car. Well, following an official announcement last night, we finally get our first look at the Model Y and, in truth, I’m not entirely sure what to think about it.

The car has been designed specifically with the ‘present day’ owner in mind. As such, size and practicality is the major factor in this design rather than some kind of misty-eyed window into the future.

The images, courtesy of AutoExpress, show that the car has an SUV (sports utility vehicle) design, but I’m not entirely sure it’s a winner with me.

The Aesthetics & Specifications

The car will reportedly have around a 300 mile range from a charge. In addition, the electric motor will provide a 0-60 speed of 5.5 second with a top speed of 130 MPH. In fairness, pretty fast by the vast majority of standards!

Retailing at around $42,000, while it isn’t cheap, by SUV standards it isn’t overly expensive either. A less expensive version (around $39,000) will be made available in circa 2021.

If nothing else, however, in terms of practicality this car has a lot to offer consumers. Specifically, those looking for something that is easy to use as an ‘everyday family car’.

In terms of the aesthetics though, it just isn’t winning it for me!

What do you think? – Are you impressed with the design?