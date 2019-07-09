Tesla May Release Self-Driving Upgrade to Older Cars

In terms of car brands, I daresay that if you had free reign to pick any car (that was mostly practical) you’d probably go for a Tesla. Admittedly, I’d probably go for one of those nice reconditioned DeLoreans, but then I’m still mostly stuck in the 80s.

If you did, however, own one of the earlier Tesla models, you might feel slightly chagrined at the fact that in recent years the cars have seen some rather impressive level of technology introduced. Well, there might be some good news on the way to you as in a report via The Verge, Tesla may release retro-fit auto-driving technology chips to older models and in some instances, free of charge.

Tesla (May) Offer Free Self-Driving Upgrade

Tesla recently created its own self-driving ‘chip’ which has essentially replaced the Nvidia designed model in many of their new cars. Tesla does, however, plan to make this a ‘retro-fit’ option to many of their older models. Specifically, those that used the earlier Nvidia model or owners who later choose to ‘opt-in’ for the technology.

When asked about if it would happen, Elon Musk said “most likely” and later on Twitter estimated a date of late 2019.

End of Q4, most likely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2019

What Do We Think?

It is something of a curiosity to see that Tesla is willing to offer this technology in a ‘retro-fit’ manner. Particularly if they back this up by actually releasing this potential upgrade for free for those who already have the existing technology fitted.

The Tesla designed chip reportedly offers around 21 times the performance of the original design and only required a low-level of additional power output. It will, therefore, be curious to see if they go ahead with this ‘free’ upgrade.

What do you think? Impressed at the option for this upgrade? In addition, which car would you choose to buy right now? – Let us know in the comments!