Tesla Plan Model Y Car Release In 2020

Tesla Announce New Car, Model Y, is planned to release in 2020

While Tesla might be one of the more innovative brands to recently emerge, there are those who have some deep concerns about the company. Having quickly garnered itself a strong reputation in the car industry, Tesla is currently one of the most prestigious brands around. There is, however, one small problem. They’re struggling to get cars off the production line.

Continual supply line issues have been the production lines regularly closed. This problem is compounded by the fact that while demand for the Model 3 cars is high, Tesla simply can’t make them quick enough.

With these supply issues though, it is something of a surprise to hear in a report via the Independent that Tesla plans to release another model as soon as 2020.

Supply problems amid financial concerns

Supply line issues though would appear to be the least of Tesla’s problems. In recent months we have seen consistent levels of reports suggest that the car company is in serious financial trouble. Having recently reported annual losses in the region of £710m, Elon Musk recently also managed to wipe off around $4BN from the companies value after giving financial analysts in a conference call the cold shoulder.

In the call, it is believed that Elon Musk regularly interrupted discussions. In addition, at several points, he is believed to have cut off questions claiming to be bored.

What is a known fact though is the supply problems. Announcing a new car before they are solved seems very strange business to me. I wish Tesla all the best, but I’m not going to lie. I’m worried.

What do you think? Is this new car model a good idea? What do you think about the reported financial problems? – Let us know in the comments!