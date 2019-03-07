Tesla Releases New ‘5-Minute’ Super Charger

Tesla Release New ‘Super Charger’

When it comes to owning an electric car, while I like the concept of the design, there is always the problem of making sure that your battery has enough charge to get you successfully from A to B. Now, admittedly, this isn’t as big a problem as you might think, but it can if nothing else be very frustrating having to wait while the battery charges.

In a report via CNET, however, Tesla has just released a brand new ‘super-charger’ which promises amazing results in a very short period of time.

How Does It Work?

The new charging method uses a 250-kilowatt liquid cooled cable. Although primarily marketed as a key feature of the brand new Model 3, the company has promised that this tech will be brought to existing models in a future update.

The new technology, however, provides a pretty attractive option. Namely, the ability to get a quick charge for a decent distance!

How Much Better Will It Be?

In the figures released, Tesla has indicated that the new charging system will provide around a circa 1,000 mile range to the Model 3. In addition, getting a 75-mile charge can be achieved in just 5 minutes on the new ‘super charger’.

If this is true, it could take a lot of the inconvenience out of electric car ownership. If nothing else, its certainly another consideration to make towards your next car purchase if you do plan to go down this ‘road’.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!