Tesla Reports a Bizarre Thwarted Ransomware Attack

While ransomware attacks are a fairly substantial problem for just the average PC user, I think we can all appreciate just how much more devastating this can potentially be for big businesses. For example, back in late 2017, the NHS saw a huge cyber attack that resulted in a lot of disruption for medical facilities across the UK.

Following a report via TechSpot, however, Tesla has confirmed that it was recently the target of a ransomware attack. When you learn of the circumstances of it, however, it is so disturbingly bizarre that it almost sounds like the plot from a spy movie!

Tesla Ransomware Attack

So, what happened here? Well, in the report it has been alleged that Russian national Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov attempted to bribe a worker at Tesla’s Nevada plant to put ransomware on the companies system. Despite offering the employee $1m for this, however, it seems that they picked the wrong target as rather than doing it, they instead decided to report it to their management who then contacted the FBI to set up a ‘sting’ operation and capture Mr. Kriuchkov.

Much appreciated. This was a serious attack. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2020

What Do We Think?

One of the biggest questions surrounding this attack will clearly be attempting to discover if Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov was acting independently (hoping to make a huge score off the ransomed data) or whether he was part of the many, and well-known, Russian state-backed hacking organizations.

I sincerely hope, however, that when this is all settled, Elon Musk gives that exceptionally honest employee a huge reward because, let’s be honest, a lot of people would’ve considered doing this for that kind of cash! I mean, I have to admit, I would’ve been tempted!

