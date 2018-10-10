Tesla SEC Deal Will Require New Boss To Manage Elon Musk

You may recall earlier that towards the end of September, the SEC (security exchange committee) in America launched legal action against Tesla head, Elon Musk. When he had earlier decided to reveal in a Twitter post that he planned to take Tesla private (later revealed to just be a ploy to undermine short-sellers) they had had enough! It was time to put his antics to an end!

This could’ve gone one of two ways. Either Elon Musk could’ve fought it through the courts, and probably lost, or he could make a deal with the SEC. Fortunately, the latter decision was made. As part of the agreement, Elon Musk was required to step down from being the head of the car company. He has to do this for at least 3 years and was also required to pay a quite substantial fine. Roughly $20m!

In a report via The Star, however, an interesting new aspect of the agreement has come to light. Put simply, the new Tesla manager must not only oversee the car company, but their responsibilities will also include keeping Elon Musk under control. At least on social media!

Elon Musk And Twitter

Elon Musk is a very regular user of Twitter. More often than not, however, his actions on the social media site have tended to result in a negative way for Tesla. As such, any new manager of Tesla must ensure that his Twitter comments towards the company are thoroughly managed. Not an easy task considering that he couldn’t even stop himself mocking the SEC just days after the agreement was made!

I like Elon Musk quite a lot. I think he’s one of those nutty style entrepreneurs. One that clearly has no issue in saying what they think. At the same time though, I’m not sure I’d want the job of ‘handling’ him either.

Therefore, as much a disappointment as it will be to Tesla, I don’t think I’m going to apply for this job! It just seems like too much hard work for me!

What do you think? Would you like the job? Do you think you could manage Elon Musk? – Let us know in the comments!