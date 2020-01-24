Tesla’s Cybertruck May Become an Official Lego Kit!

When Tesla launched the Cybertruck last November, it was the subject of a lot of discussions. Admittedly, most of them were regarding just how bizarre the car looked. We, in fact, even took a stab at it ourselves with 5 things that looked like it but were (arguably) better. It seems, however, that we may soon be able to add a 6th entry onto that list.

Following a post on their Twitter account, Lego fan BrickinNick has confirmed that this proposed ‘Tesla Cybertruck’ kit has been shortlisted as a potential official future release from the highly-popular brick building company!

10,000 Supporters. WE DID IT FRIENDS! The incredible excitement & support from all of you has been beyond amazing!



To think that our LEGO Cybertruck has a chance of becoming a real set is mind-boggling. Regardless of what happens, I’ll never be able to thank you all enough 💜 pic.twitter.com/iRK6js015L — BrickinNick (@BrickinNick) January 19, 2020

Tesla Cybertruck – Lego Edition

With the concept design receiving over 10,000 votes, it is now officially in the running to become an actual Lego kit. With the consultation process being held in May, it’s believed that, based on how quickly it achieved it’s required ‘upvote’ that it may be one of the front runners for acceptance.

That doesn’t, however, mean that it’s necessarily guaranteed. There is the small matter of licensing!

A Rubber Stamp!

Assuming that Lego does accept the design, it will still require the blessing of Elon Musk as it clearly carries not only the likeness of their vehicle, but also the Tesla branding.

Based on what we know of him, however, I think he’d be all over this! So, who knows? Maybe this Summer you’ll be building your very own Lego Tesla Cybertruck.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!