The 25 Worst Passwords of 2019 Have Been Revealed

With the vast majority of us now having several online accounts (if not hundreds), it can sometimes be rather difficult to come up with solid (and more importantly, memorable) passwords. As such, it’s hardly surprising that we can, upon occasion, get more than a little lazy in the process.
It has, therefore, become something of a semi-tradition for security firms to reveal what they consider to have been the worst password picks seen over the course of the year.
So, as part of the 9th Annual ‘Worst passwords of the year’ awards, let’s take a look to see what’s in there and, more importantly, if any of yours are included!
So, in order of how terrible a choice it is, here are the worst passwords you could’ve used in 2019. Don’t think you’ve seen all these before though. We have more than a few new entries!
The manner in which online passwords are not required to fall within certain remits has always been a contentious subject between security analysists. For example, many believe that the requirement for a password to require a number is a key factor in making us lead to lazy choices. You know, suddenly ‘password’ turns into the even more predictable ‘password1’.
A quick cursory look at the list, however, shows that despite these concerns, we’re (speaking of the human race as a whole) all still pretty much as bad as ever when it comes to making passwords.
All I can say is that, fortunately, none of my accounts have any of those (or, at least not now 😀 ).
