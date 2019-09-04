The be quiet! Pure Base 500 PC Case has Landed!

I remember a few years back when be quiet! were the new kid on the block (erm, PC market). However, they’ve proven time and time again that their cases are as good (if not better) than their amazing PSUs and coolers. The latest iteration is the Pure Base 500. However, what’s amazing is that it’s also one of their most affordable models to date too.

Pure Base 500

Affordable prices, but they haven’t skimped on the features here. It still has the be quiet! look about it too. Interchangeable panels, pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans, insulation matting, radiator support. The list goes on, and it’s easily one of the most competitive specifications in its price range.

Features

Exchangeable top cover for silent or high-performance systems

Two preinstalled Pure Wings 2 140mm fans

Insulation mats on the front, sides and the regular top cover

Water cooling ready for radiators of up to 360mm

Generous space for high-end graphics cards and large coolers

Various options to install up to five SSDs in total

PSU shroud and smart cable routing options provide a neat interior

Easy PSU installation from the back of the case

Side panel made of tempered glass

Colour

You’ve got a great choice of colours too, well, I say colours, they’re pretty monochrome. White, grey and black. Plus, that comes with a choice of solid side panel or a windowed side panel. Either way, you’ll find one to suit your style.

What be quiet! Had to Say

“The Pure Base 500 provides generous dimensions to install high-end graphics cards and large coolers of up to 190mm in height. Fans or a radiator up to 360mm can be installed easily at the front and the top area also provides space for more fans or a radiator up to 240mm.” – be quiet!

Prices and Availability

The case is launching pretty much now. However, some retailers may show stock throughout the month. You can expect the black model to be £62.90/$69.90 or £71.90/$79.90 with the window. The White and grey versions are £67.90/$74.90 without the window and £76.90/$84.90 with it.

Show Me More!

Of course, we’re preparing a full review for you for later this month here on the site. Plus, something fun with it on our YouTube. Links below, stay tuned!