The be quiet! Pure Base 500 PC Case has Landed!

/ 1 min ago

I remember a few years back when be quiet! were the new kid on the block (erm, PC market). However, they’ve proven time and time again that their cases are as good (if not better) than their amazing PSUs and coolers. The latest iteration is the Pure Base 500. However, what’s amazing is that it’s also one of their most affordable models to date too.

Pure Base 500

Affordable prices, but they haven’t skimped on the features here. It still has the be quiet! look about it too. Interchangeable panels, pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans, insulation matting, radiator support. The list goes on, and it’s easily one of the most competitive specifications in its price range.

Features

  • Exchangeable top cover for silent or high-performance systems
  • Two preinstalled Pure Wings 2 140mm fans 
  • Insulation mats on the front, sides and the regular top cover
  • Water cooling ready for radiators of up to 360mm
  • Generous space for high-end graphics cards and large coolers
  • Various options to install up to five SSDs in total
  • PSU shroud and smart cable routing options provide a neat interior
  • Easy PSU installation from the back of the case
  • Side panel made of tempered glass

Colour

You’ve got a great choice of colours too, well, I say colours, they’re pretty monochrome. White, grey and black. Plus, that comes with a choice of solid side panel or a windowed side panel. Either way, you’ll find one to suit your style.

What be quiet! Had to Say

“The Pure Base 500 provides generous dimensions to install high-end graphics cards and large coolers of up to 190mm in height. Fans or a radiator up to 360mm can be installed easily at the front and the top area also provides space for more fans or a radiator up to 240mm.” – be quiet!

Prices and Availability

The case is launching pretty much now. However, some retailers may show stock throughout the month. You can expect the black model to be £62.90/$69.90 or £71.90/$79.90 with the window. The White and grey versions are £67.90/$74.90 without the window and £76.90/$84.90 with it.

Show Me More!

Of course, we’re preparing a full review for you for later this month here on the site. Plus, something fun with it on our YouTube. Links below, stay tuned!

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives