The Console Exclusives we Would Love to See Make it to PC

We PC gamers, we get a lot of our own exclusives games which may never see a release on console. However, while I do play consoles myself from time to time, there are some games I really wish would land on PC. I’ll admit, many console games can be emulated on PC these days. Of course, that’s not so easily done with more modern releases.

Take Nintendo, for example, they’ve been locking most of their games to their platform for generations. Sony is pretty much the same, keeping their big names to their platform. The only exception these days is Microsoft. They had plenty of exclusives over the years, but now, most of them are either on PC or coming to PC. Such as the upcoming release of Halo MCC on PC, and the Forza and Gears franchise already well planted on PC; to name but a few.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Easily one of the finest Zelda games ever created, although I still regard Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the greatest (that’s me personally, I’m sure your opinion may differ). The prospect of this game in 4K, HDR, with (dare I say it) even better graphics… Well, what PC gamer wouldn’t want that. Actually, I think a lot of Nintendo fans would appreciate seeing what their team could do with some serious GPU horsepower.

The Last of Us

This one is an easy one for me to add to the list. I’ve got endless respect for Naughty Dog, as they continue to amaze with every generation of console games. However, we’ve seen them bring Crash Bandicoot to PC, so who knows, perhaps we’ll see their AAA modern releases follow suit. They’ve already remastered it from PS3 to PS4. Personally, I would replay this in a heartbeat if they pushed it to a new audience on PC. If they throw us a bone and follow that up with The Last of Us 2 in the future, that’d be super too.

God of War (series)

Wow, how could I NOT mention the God of War series? Personally, I thought the most recent entry was a technical marvel. Zero camera cuts throughout the entire game, it’s something to behold. However, I also found it rather bloody boring too, despite it being the fastest selling PS4 exclusive, ha. For that reason, I’m more interested in the first three games. They’re a brutal mix of violent button mashing and fantastic puzzles that any gamer could enjoy. Plus, they’re rich in mythology that gives the game world, story and the characters real weight.

Uncharted (series)

Another Naughty Dog game? Of course, why not! This is by far one of the most fun games ever released on console. The new one was pretty decent too, although just like God of War, it’s the main trilogy that has a permanent place in my heart. If you like the modern Tomb Raider games, you’ll love Uncharted. Albeit, what makes Tomb Raider great was pretty much copied from Uncharted, and Uncharted is still better… but that’s just like, my opinion man.

Horizon Zero Dawn

This one pains me pretty hard, personally. As I gave my PS4 to my son and he went and bought this, so I’ve barely had much time to play it. However, it doesn’t take long to see that Sony are onto a really solid franchise here. A fresh RPG experience that’s got what it takes to compete with the big names like Elder Scrolls, Dragon Age, The Witcher, etc. To see this maxed out on flagship PC hardware would be a pure delight.

Mario Series

Time for more Nintendo gaming. Although I must admit that Nintendo are savage with their DMCA notices that they’d likely shut down their own port of Mario to PC! That being said, I still wish Sega kept making consoles and it was Nintendo that went multi-platform with their releases; surely I’m not the only one? I’m not picking a single game out from the pack here either. All Mario games are welcome in my opinion, and the more gamers that get to enjoy them, well that can only be a good thing.

