The Corsair One i140 – Gaming PC System Review

The Corsair One i140

When it comes to branding like Corsair, there is honestly very little that the company doesn’t have a hand in these days. It is, however, somewhat usual to see them creating full-blown system designs.

Forming part of a trio of releases, we take a closer look at the Corsair One i140, the (essentially) mid-tier release of the three. Don’t, however, let that fool you into thinking this is a middle of the road system.

Featuring a 9th-generation Intel processor, Nvidia 2080 graphics card and a huge 32GB of RAM, this represents an exceptionally high-level of specifications which would easily gobble up the most recent AAA-releases.

While we will look to provide a thorough review on this system below, if you are curious to as to the other model variants, you can check out the Corsair website via the link here!

Specifications

The specific model we were provided with had the following specifications;

Intel i7-9700k (9th-gen) processor.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

32GB of Corsair Ram (DDR4-266 / 2 X 16GB)

480GB NVMe SSD – 2TB 5400RPM HDD

For more details you can visit the official product page via the link here!

What Does Corsair Have To Say?

“CORSAIR ONE i140 redefines what you can expect from a high-performance gaming PC. Incredibly fast, amazingly compact, quiet and stunningly designed.” – Official Product Website

Packaging & Accessories

Corsair has always had a very strong branding style when it comes to it’s packaging and this system is certainly no exception. Putting the chassis front and centre (with, of course, it’s RGB lighting) really makes this stand out.

In terms of details or specifics, the packaging does lack a little in detail. In terms of overall presentation, however, it ticks all of the right boxes!

While the packaging may not give you any idea as to the specifics of the model. A sticker conveniently located to the site tells you all the key details and a quick glance shows that this is an exceptionally impressive system to behold in more than just the aesthetics!

In terms of accessories, you are not given much. Then again, as a pre-built system you wouldn’t necessarily want to be greeted with a box full of parts would you?

You are given 3 manuals covering the product and warrenty. In addition, you are also given a region specific power cable as well as an installation guide and 2 wireless aerials. The latter of which can be easily attached to the system once out of the box!