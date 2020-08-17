Man of Medan (Somehow) Hits 1m Copies Sold

Having purchased Man of Medan around 6 months ago, I only finally found the time to play this ‘game‘, if it can so be called, last week! Yet another example of something lurking in my Steam library that I had bought in a sale then promptly forgotten about! Oh, why did I write ‘game’? Well, it’s actually more of an interactive horror movie that allows you to control how the story develops rather than an outright traditional ‘gaming’ experience.

So, now you know what it is, what did I think about it? Well, given that it was created by the same developer who released (the surprisingly excellent) ‘Until Dawn’, while Man of Medan was certainly worth my time, it was sadly nowhere near as good. A factor I have found largely echoed throughout most of the other people I know who played it.

Following a report via DSOGaming, however, despite the somewhat mixed response it received by both fans and critics, Bandai Namco has confirmed that ‘Man of Medan’ has broken 1 million copies sold and, in regards to timing, it’s pretty much perfect for them!

Man of Medan Hits 1m Mark!

So, selling 1 million copies certainly is a surprisingly high number for a game that largely received mediocre reviews. So, why is this so good for Bandai Namco? Well, the game is set to be formally added to the Xbox Game Pass next week and, with it being available for ‘free’ there, it would likely mark the (practical) end of physical copies of ‘Man of Medan’ being sold.

Hitting 1m is, therefore, about what they would’ve wanted and, with the next addition to the franchise just around the corner, they can now draw a line under this one!

Worth A Try?

So, with it shortly set to be made available on both the console and PC Xbox Games Pass, is it worth playing? Well, the short answer is yes. The long answer, however, is a little more complicated. You see, Man of Medan has a rather unusual feature (that they intend to carry throughout this ‘The Dark Pictures’ franchise) that allows, and indeed works best, in multiplayer mode. In a nutshell, either online or with friends at home, you can play out this ‘interactive’ movie with each person controlling one or more of the 5 main protagonists. In fact, part of the reason it took me so long to get around to playing this was that I wanted to try it out with my wife!

With the second part of the anthology, Little Hope, set to release on October 30th, therefore, while you don’t have to play the first as a prerequisite (none of the games in this franchise are related) Man of Medan is certainly worth a go. Just get some friends round, grab a beer, and have some fun! – Oh, just try to play the PC version. In something that is wildly beyond the norm, the PC version ran massively better than the console!

