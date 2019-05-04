The Denuvo-Free Version of Resident Evil 2 Runs Much Faster

Resident Evil 2

In terms of gaming releases, despite coming out in January, there’s a very strong possibility that the Resident Evil 2 remake will be considered the best game of 2019. While the game has exceptionally praised by both fans and critics, it hasn’t all entirely been plain sailing. Earlier this week, however, an accidental leak released a Denuvo free version of the game.

As you might expect, such a release only added speculation to the long-held argument over how much the anti-piracy software actually impacts the performance of a game. Early indications, however, suggest that in this instance, the impact is both notable and significant.

Performance Gain

YouTube channel “NeonGaming” decided to perform a direct release comparison and found that anything between 4-12 frames per second was gained using the DRM-free version of the game.

While this may not sound like a colossal gain, 4-12 FPS can make the difference between you running a game at normal or high graphical settings. Clearly, an important factor for PC gamers to consider. You want the best visuals possible, but only within acceptable remits of your PCs performance.

What Do We Think?

There are some factors that need to be considered in this comparison. For example, the use of different characters in comparisons. A more methodical approach would’ve been better served with a direct ‘shot for shot’ comparison. You remember all that stuff about ‘fair tests’ in school, right?

On the whole, however, it does appear that the version without Denuvo does perform better. And this is coming from someone who is still largely on the fence with the argument.

What do you think?