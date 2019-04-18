The “Disc-Less” Xbox One is More Accurate Than we Thought!

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

Earlier this week Microsoftformally revealed their disc-less Xbox One console and so far the general community response seems to be the same. Good idea, but far too expensive.

In fairness, it’s a sentiment that many of us here at eTeknixagree to. Especially since you can buy a console (with a disc drive) for about the same money in which this will be sold.

In a report via WindowsCentral, however, it seems that the plot surrounding the console has thickened. How? Well, this is a disc-less system right? Well, that description may be more accurate than anyone might have suspected!

No Disc Drive… That’s It!

People who have decided to take a look inside the systems have found that, for all intents and purposes, this system is exactly the same as any standard Xbox One S. The only difference being is that the disc drive has been removed.

To make matters worse, however, the port and even eject button for the drive is still under there! – All Microsoft has done is to remove the drive component and make a new case.

Well, That’s Disappointing!

So, if you currently own an Xbox One S console in which the disc-drive does work, congratulations! – You essentially own Microsoft’s latest console! Admittedly, there are probably more changes to this system as a whole, but the fact that the internal design clearly shows where the drive was, it smacks a little of convenient laziness.

I’m half tempted to take the blu-ray player out of my PC now just so I can call it a ‘disc-less’ system. The Xbox One S Digital Edition will release on May 7th with a reported RRP of £199/$250.

What do you think? Do you already own some ‘disc-less’ systems? – Let us know in the comments!