The Division 2 Will Release On Epic Games Store

The Division 2 Coming On Epic Games Store

Since it’s release towards the end of 2018, the Epic Games Store has done remarkably well. Particularly in cementing its place as a genuine alternative to Steam. A major factor in this is the manner is, of course, the massively reduced commission rate which it offers developers which have already seen a number turn away from Steam.

In a report via TheStar, however, the store may have just claimed one of it’s biggest coups to date as Ubisoft has confirmed it will sell the upcoming The Division 2 on their platform.

Ubisoft

While Ubisoft will, of course, also be selling this on their own platform, this represents something quite significant for the Epic Games Store. Depending on your perspective, The Division 2 is one of the biggest franchises they have (so far) managed to tempt over to their platform from Steam. It represents yet another step in the new kid in town cementing its place onto many PC gamers systems.

What Does The Future Hold?

I have already made a predicting regarding the Epic Games Store. Specifically, that by December 2019, the Epic Games Store will be a staple on a gaming PC. It will at least be as big as Steam. Having the Fortnite franchise behind their store certainly helps. This news, however, is just another indication of how many developers are going to turn away from Steams high commission rate.

If the Epic Games Store is going to be as big than Steam, so far they’re getting it all right. In fact, every indication suggests that could be bigger! How quickly things can change!

What do you think?