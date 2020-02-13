The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Overhaul Mod Released

Honestly, I’ve spent most of my gaming life playing one Elder Scrolls game or another. I play ESO a lot these days, and I’m two weeks into a heavily modded playthrough of Oblivion at the moment. Of course, the modders just don’t stop, and this week saw the release of a nice overhaul mod for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Modding

Modder “Levi” has released this 3.4GB overhaul mod, and it’s really a pretty simple one too. It adds quite a lot of lore-friendly content to the game, adding hundreds of hours of content, overhauls the stock graphics and mechanics, and it’s packaged as a single easy to install mod. The main feature, in my opinion, has to be the upscaled textures and HD character models. Oblivion has a few years on the clock now, so it’s good to give it a tidy up. Again, since they’re upscaled, it doesn’t impact the original “look” of the game.

More World!

The mod adds a pair of new world spaces for you to explore too. These each have their own quests, fully voiced NPC’s and a heck of a lot more. Honestly, you would think they were always part of Cyrodil.

More Ways To Play

You can now use features like dual-wielding, an improved sprint system, and faster horses. It’s little details, but they do all add up to a big change that makes the game feel a lot more modern, but still feel unmistakably like Oblivion.

You can download Oblivion Remastered from Nexus Mods here.

