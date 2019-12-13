The Elder Scrolls Online Expansion Goes to Skyrim in 2020!

[Spoiler warning for this article and the video]

I’m a big fan of Elder Scrolls Online, and I have been for quite a few years now. This last year has certainly been one of the games strongest, with The Year of the Dragon taking us through the lands of Elsweyr and Dragonhold. The story was remarkably deep and spanned multiple zone and new dungeons. It was ambitious, but it paid off. They even managed to raise a lot of money for charity by having us kill dragons.

Skyrim

Honestly, it seemed pretty inevitable and when the Frost crown store crates showed up last night, I knew immediately ESO was heading to Skyrim. They’ve already dabbled with the zone anyway, and some of the Northern reaches being available for some time. However, the real meat and bones of the Skyrim map simply weren’t there. Check out the trailer above, be warned though, it pretty much spoils the end of Elsweyr.

What Bethesda Had to Say

“The Season of the Dragon comes to its thrilling conclusion in The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold as Tamriel’s heroes band together to put an end to the Dragon threat that has plagued the land of Elsweyr. However, what adventures await beyond the schemes of Kaalgrontiid and his devoted followers? Discover the future of ESO in early 2020! The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr and The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold are now live on PC/Mac, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Starting with the Wrathstone DLC game pack and continuing with the Elsweyr Chapter, Scalebreaker DLC, and Dragonhold DLC, the Season of the Dragon is an epic, year-long adventure that takes you into the heart of the Khajiiti homeland and the monstrous beasts that threaten it.” – Youtube

Release Date

2020 is pretty much the safe bet, and I doubt we’ll be waiting long. Bethesda has been pretty on the ball with fresh content releases and events for ESO. It’s a stunning game, which only makes their missteps with Fallout 76 even more confusing, but I digress. The Cinematic trailer gives us a tease, and we have the New Moon festival over new years eve.

ZeniMax Online Studios will reveal The Elder Scrolls Online’s next year-long adventure and chapter at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas! Tune-in at 2 pm PST on January 16, 2020 to explore the Dark Heart of Skyrim.

What About the Undaunted Event That They Cancelled?

Don’t worry, we can all earn our tickets in triple time to make up for the lost time. Woo-hoo!