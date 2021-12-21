The Elder Scrolls Skooma Becomes a Reality With Limited Edition Absinthe

Stuck for that last-minute gift idea for the Elder Scrolls fan in your life? Or perhaps you’re the fan and you’re looking for the next big thing to add to your collection? How about a bottle of Skooma! The magical drink found in the world of the gaming series, The Elder Scrolls, albeit, in the game is fiendishly addictive. This real-world take on the drink, however, is Absinthe, albeit that doesn’t make it much less lethal.

“Skooma, an illegal narcotic that is used throughout Tamriel, and is known globally among players throughout the world. Here lies an exciting opportunity to taste this unique liquid. Skooma is a make-believe drink, but Absinthe has a similar history; so, we’ve developed a fantastic Rouge Absinthe. This is the first time a spirit like this has been produced, and we will look to sell this globally.”

Skooma Roughe Absinthe

Skooma is a 70cl ‘Rouge Absinthe’ @ 69% ABV in a stunning Ceramic bottle as a harp back to the mystical nature of the game. The liquid has already picked up a Silver at the UK Spirits Masters (the highest awarded Absinthe in 2021) and a Bronze at the San Francisco world spirits, which is the world’s oldest spirit competition. The product is unique with the ingredients and the fact that it’s a rouge rather than traditional green.

That’s right, 69%, so if you do get tempted to crack this bottle open… take it easy, or you’ll have a mighty Skooma hangover.

Elsweyr Bottle Design

Inspired by ancient glazing techniques of nomadic tribes, this bottle represents the spirit of adventure cultivated in The Elder Scrolls. Choose your own path, hone your skills, and celebrate your victories with the rare and dangerous taste of Skooma. Cherished and perfected by generations of the Dunmer, this unique drink is distilled from moon-sugar and sacred to those who worship the moon and stars.

The bottle itself is nostalgic of the muddled colour pallet of Skooma in the game (Purple and Blue) as a secret, prohibited potion (Consumable), however with a modern and luxury twist perfectly suited to the tastes of mortals. Though an illicit substance within Tamriel, Skooma fosters a deep connection with its users. We chose Absinthe for this reason.

This bottle is intended to be kept and treasured; its aesthetics will charm you just like the Skooma inside. Fresh from the distilleries of Elsweyr, plan your own adventure, while enjoying this ultimate taste of The Elder Scrolls.

Where to Buy

Sold by co-distillers ‘Jim and Tonic’ here with a retail price of £69. Not cheap, but given the pedigree of the gin, the branding and collectable nature of the product, and that exquisite bottle design that’s going to look great on your shelf forever, it’s not unjustified. UK and international shipping options are available.

Tell Me More

Who are Rebel Distillers?

Rebel Distillers in London are an award-winning brand developer that creates unique and exciting spirits for brands around the world. Rebel focus on quality, story, transparency and beauty and travel the globe to create or source the perfect spirit. Rebel have a range of clients from multi-billion businesses to start-ups and everything in between.

Who are Jim and Tonic?

Jim and Tonic are an independent craft gin company with sustainability-focussed distilleries and gin cocktail bars across London. During lockdown they pivoted to an direct-to-consumer ‘distillery-to-door’ business model, winning numerous accolades and quickly building a six-figure online business. Now the hospitality section has reopened, Jim and Tonic are establishing their footprint in the capital with cocktail bars in Mayfair, Dalston, Brixton and Elephant & Castle, whilst also continuing to reach craft gin thirsty punters by selling their gins nationwide.

Product details

