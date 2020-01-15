The Epic Games Store Grabbed 108m Users in 2019

Love it or loathe it (and we know that a lot of you really hate it) the Epic Games Store has so far proven to be very successful. Launching in late 2018, the platform has done exceptionally well for itself thanks, in no small part, due to the exclusive games released on it and, of course, the regular slew of (surprisingly excellent) free games given away!

Just how well has it done though? Well, in a report via TechSpot, Epic Games has confirmed that its store platform saw 108 million users in 2019. A figure much higher than many would’ve expected!

Epic Games Store Grabs 108m Users in 2019

Now, admittedly, 108 million users is still a very long way behind Steam. It is, however, undoubtedly still very impressive for its first year.

So, what has driven this success? Well, it pretty much largely boils down to the two factors we mentioned above. The Epic Games Store has done remarkably well to snag itself some pretty major exclusive game releases. These include; World War Z, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, Untitled Goose Game, The Outer Worlds, Control and The Division 2. All of which, it should come as no surprise, equate to the best part of their $680m in sales.

The other major factor, however, is the fact that they have been regularly giving away games that have been surprisingly excellent. Some of these have included:

Darksiders 1 & 2

Steep

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Superhot

Hello Neighbor

World of Goo

Even right now, you can grab yourself a copy of ‘Sundered: Eldritch Edition’ for absolutely nothing!

What Do We Think?

Given that Epic Games has confirmed that they will continue to give away free games throughout 2020, the future seems positive for the platform.

Again, we know some of you absolutely hate it, but (in a point I’ve regularly made) a lot of people (myself included) hated Steam when it first launched.

Yes, the Epic Games Store still has a long way to go, but if you think that 2020 will not see further game developers going exclusive on it, then you’re going to be bitterly disappointed! The Epic Games Store is, seemingly, here to stay!

What do you think? Do you have the Epic Games Store app installed on your PC? – Let us know in the comments!