The Epic Games Store Quietly Pushes Back Planned Updates

Since it’s release last November, while the Epic Games Store has received a lot of criticism (for reasons we’re still struggling to determine) there is one thing that almost everyone can agree on. The platform needs something of an overhaul to its rather clunky interface.

Fortunately, following a ‘roadmap’ release earlier this year, it seems that several key changes were due to be implemented soon that would make the platform a little more user-friendly. In a report via PCGamesN, however, it would appear that Epic Games has quietly pushed back a number of features that should’ve been releasing very shortly!

Epic Games Store Quietly Delays Updates

So, what features are we talking about here? Well, mostly those that we currently have on Steam that makes the platform (as a whole) much easier to use. The planned updates included:

Redesign of the user interface

A Shopping cart (for multiple game purchases)

Additional payment methods

Humble Bundle Integration

Gameplay timers

Video Hosting

Greater Cloud save support.

With all of these originally set to release before the end of July, with no official announcement, Epic has let these remain in the mid-term bracket which, effectively, means that they may all be delayed until Christmas.

What Do We Think?

If you completely ignore all of the controversies surrounding the platform, one thing is abundantly clear. It needs a new and better interface and the longer Epic Games delays this, the more harm it’s doing to itself. With no release in sight, however, even we’ll admit that in terms of functionality, the Epic Games Store is not the best place to be at the moment.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!