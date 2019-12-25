The eTeknix Christmas And New Year Message for 2019

Well, 2019 is coming to a close and it’s certainly been a year that has kept us busy here at the eTeknix offices. Not that (while thinking about it) any other year has been particularly different to date…

Between processors, graphics cards, motherboard, storage solutions, cases, power supplies, coolers and all the other jazz that comes with PC ownership, it’s been a good year, but we’re definitely looking forward to what’s coming 2020!

More Nvidia graphics cards, Intel entering the scene (both in GPU and CPU terms) with AMD, undoubtedly, having something to say to both of them about that! Oh, and lest we forget all the manufacturers pushing their various products to go with them!

Yes, 2020 is shaping up to provide us with a lot more fun. How did 2019 go for eTeknix on the whole, though?

What Have We Done in 2019?

Getting our name out there to more tech-minded people was one of the biggest challenges we set ourselves for 2019. Without a doubt, our focus on Instagram, Twitter and particularly our YouTube channel has proven to be hugely successful with amazing levels of growth seen on all platforms.

We do, of course, still post regularly on other social media sites (such as Facebook), but we sometimes feel that we’re fighting an uphill battle with their respective algorithms. Sadly, we don’t win too many wars on their battlefronts these days, but the fight goes on and we’re not going to stop trying!

We Asked, You Answered, We Listened!

Although we have been keen to push out our video content further, we asked our community earlier this year if they wanted us to primarily focus our product reviews in video format, written, or both.

The overwhelming consensus from our fans was that while either was good, both together were better. As such, we’re committed in the long term to producing both written and video reviews whenever possible. We strive to provide you with the best quality reviews that we can possibly provide and your continued support, feedback and suggestions will only help us improve that further!

Competitions

We made a real effort in 2019 to really push forward with competitions as a way to reward our fans for regularly checking us out. With a giveaway averaging out to around once a month we’ve been very busy awarding some amazing prizes such as gaming systems, graphics cards, PC cases, various goodies and we plan to keep this going throughout all of 2020!

Santa may only give out presents at Christmas, but we do it all year round!

What Do We Plan to Do in 2020?

Getting down to the brass tacks of how we operate, the more people we can engage with, the more companies will want to work with us which means we can bring you more and more content! As such, our primary focus will continue to be to build upon the fanbase we have across all of our social media platforms while continuing to support those fans who have stuck with us for many, many, years!

So, expect more of the same, perhaps something new (and secret) in the pipeline, but we’ll always try to make our content better! How does that grab you?

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, And Thank you!

None of this would be possible with you. We’re quite a small (but very hard-working) team here at eTeknix who are not journalists with agendas to push. We, like you, love our technology, gaming, and gadgets and (we like to think) write and review in a style that reflects that.

We work hard, we play hard, and we want to continue to do so throughout all of 2020!

May we, therefore, take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous 2020!