The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Launch has been Delayed!

The Final Fantasy VII remake has undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated gaming launches since it was originally revealed at E3 many years ago. With things nearing the launch date, however, there’s certainly a lot of anticipation building as to whether this can possibly achieve the same heights of the original game.

If this was, however, pencilled into your gaming diary for it’s planned March 3rd release date, then we have some bad news for you. Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy VII has been delayed!

Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets Delayed

So, delays are never great news. Just how bad is it this time though? Well, the good news is that while it has been delayed, it’s not for too long.

Final Fantasy VII is now scheduled to launch for the PS4 on April 10th. So, it’s been pushed back around 5 weeks. Not ideal, but it could’ve been a lot worse!

Good News / Bad News

In announcing the decision, Square Enix has said (presuming you can’t read the Kanji above):

“We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologise to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.”

I do, however, largely look at this as being a positive. It’s hardly any secret that Final Fantasy XV was rushed out the door and that spoiled what was (largely) one of the best games in recent memory. Square Enix is, quite frankly, remaking their ‘Holy Grail’ of gaming here and, as such, we’d all hope that they really want to get this right!

Put simply though, I think I can wait another 5 weeks.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the Final Fantasy VII remake? Disappointed at the delay? – Let us know in the comments!