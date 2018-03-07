The First Trailer for Luke Cage Season 2 on Netflix is Now Out

Luke Cage is Back in Harlem for Season 2

After releasing the trailer for Jessica Jones season 2, Netflix is releasing another trailer celebrating the return of another Defender. Luke Cage is going back to Harlem, New York for season 2 and if the teaser is anything to go by, then it will be an explosive return.

The second season takes place after the end of the Defenders arc. With his name cleared, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem. This increased visibility however is making him prime target for those who want to take him down. More importantly, so do those who he considers friends.

What is New in Season 2?

Facing a new villain and crime boss, Luke Cage will be forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain. His bullet proof skin can only help him so much, especially against a charismatic leader out for vengeance. It also does not help that this villain went through the same experiments that Luke Cage has been subjected to to get his powers.

Luckily, Luke Cage will get some helping hand this season. Specifically, from Detective Misty Knight, who now sports a cybernetic arm (after getting it amputated in season 1).

When is the Premiere for Luke Cage Season 2?

Season 2 starts streaming on Netflix on June 22. Just like the previous season, it will have all the episodes available for binge-watching on the same day.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video