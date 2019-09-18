The HP S430c 43.4-inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor is Revealed

If you are currently in the market for a new monitor, then the chances are that you might be looking at a curved-screen to give you that extra little flash of style and ergonomics in your display. A cursory glance, however, would largely tend to result in you finding products that have most of the features you would like, but not necessarily all of them. HP, however, clearly must think that with the release of the S420c they might have covered all the bases.

With a 43.4-inch ultra-wide curved display and 4K resolution, it already sounds pretty impressive. This is, however, just the tip of a very fancy piece of the technological iceberg here!

HP S430c 43.4-inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor

The monitor itself comes packed with lots of impressive features. These include:

43.4″ ultra-wide display

4K resolution

LED-backlit VA display

Maximum brightness – 350 nits

99% rated sRGB colour accuracy

In a report via PCWorld, however, it goes well beyond that. So, what could that possibly be? – Well, the monitor is capable of displaying two separate PC systems at once. Not only that, but it can also operate both using a single keyboard and mouse input.

How Does It Work?

Through the simple utilization of a USB-C port, HP’s DeviceBridge technology will effectively allow you to control two PC systems at the same time on 1 screen! Amazingly you are even capable of copy-pasting between the two systems on the display.

If that wasn’t enough, with the use of simple hotkeys, you can quickly configure your monitor for display based on if you want the individual system to take up the entire screen or if you want it split between the two.

Overall, this is really clever stuff! – Albeit, with an expected price tag of around $999 on its November 4th launch, if you are in the market for a monitor, you’re going to need some pretty deep pockets for this one.

