The Joker Gets Reimagined as a Sierra Adventure Game – Video

I have a lot of love and nostalgia for classic adventure games and, amongst the number of highly-reputable developers, Sierra has to stand out as being one of the best! How do you think a company like that would’ve treated modern film adaptations though?

Well, thanks to YouTube channel Penney Pixels, we get to (sort of) find out. In a video released, they show their interpretation of if ‘The Joker’ was adapted by Sierra into a video game.

The Joker Gets the Sierra Adventure Game Treatment

Looking to emulate the style of Sierra games (such as Leisure Suit Larry, Kings Quest, etc.) the game utilizes a very basic text-based interaction which, I presume for any of you over 30, may already have your nostalgia bones tickling.

In the video though, we get to see some of the film’s most iconic scenes visited and more than a little semi-inadvertent comedy. Largely thanks to the rather crude interaction method.

For example, he doesn’t know what ‘dance’ is. Nor who ‘Batman’ is.

What Do We Think?

Now, before you go rushing off to play this, we should note that this is only a video. A ‘game’ doesn’t actually exist and, I must admit, I am a little disappointed as I’d have loved to have given it a go.

Still, the video itself did briefly take me back to the much simpler days of gaming and, in terms of a project, this gets two big thumbs up from me!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!