The Last of Us 2 is Sony’s Biggest PS4 Launch Title

With the number of leaks that came out prior to the release of ‘The Last of Us Part 2,’ there were more than a few concerns from both Sony and Naughty Dog that game sales might have been a little poor. With the vast majority of the plot details being leaked weeks prior to the release, the chances are that if you wanted to know what happened in this game, you didn’t have to wait until it landed on store shelves.

In a report via Eurogamer, however, it seems that despite the leak concerns, The Last of Us Part 2 is officially the best selling launch title the PS4 has ever seen!

While no exact figures have been confirmed yet, Sony has said that in terms of launch weekends, The Last of Us Part 2 has been the most successful launch title for the PS4 console since it’s release. Rather coincidentally, it managed to take the top spot off another Naughty Dog game. Namely, Uncharted 4.

What Do We Think?

As above, there were legitimate concerns that with practically the entire games plot leaked online that sales figures for the game might’ve been initially quite poor. Put simply, the feeling was that if you already knew what happened, you wouldn’t have to bother playing it. In fact, without official numbers, it’s hard to know that this information is exactly correct.

It does, however, seem abundantly clear that, at least in a physical form, The Last of Us 2 is pretty much a resounding success. Even if a lot of players are not exactly agreeing with the higher-end of the official review scores!

