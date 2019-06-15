The Last Of Us 2 Might be Set for a February 2020 Release

The Last Of Us 2

If you consider The Last of Us to be the swan song for the PlayStation 3, then it seems likely that its sequel will form one of the last major releases for the PlayStation 4. Admittedly, you might throw ‘Death Standing’ on that list as well, but what is clear is that the PS4 is very much entering its twilight years.

With no formal release date announced for The Last of Us 2, however, and nothing mentioned at E3 2019, it has led many to wonder when this game will finally release. Well, following an interview with the voice actor for Ellie, we may have our best clue!

Hints!

In the video above, Ashley Johnson who is the voice actor for Ellie is asked when the game is coming out. If you skip to around 1 hour 7 minutes she doesn’t directly answer the question but you hear a very distinctive ‘fe….’.

Can we take this as confirmation that The Last of Us 2 will release in February 2020? Well, Ashley Johnson certainly seems to think so and we’re not about to argue with her!

What Do We Think?

Although it was believed to have been originally scheduled for a late 2019 release, it seems pretty clear that this game isn’t releasing this year. February 2020, however, would seem to be a ‘reasonable’ amount of delay to sound probably true.

Admittedly, you could argue exactly how much she might know about the actual development cycle. Then again, she’s probably a little in the know. There is all that promotional stuff that comes with a game release on this scale.

No news at E3 2019 was disappointing. Give it a few months, however, and she may very well be proven to be right!

