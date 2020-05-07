The Last of Us 2 Releases New Trailer!

A little over a fortnight ago, the release date for The Last of Us II seemed more than a little unclear, Following a number of delays we eventually saw the status of the game (in terms of when it would actually come out) being more than a little unclear. Following a pretty huge leak of content, however, it was announced that the game was coming out far earlier than people expected.

Well, if you are starting to get a little hyped, then I have good news for you! A brand new trailer has been released that (while lacking the spoilers of the leak) gives us a pretty solid idea of what we can expect from the game!

The Last of Us II

With the game set to release on June 19th, this is much sooner than many of us expected. This was, however, almost certainly due to a major believed to have originated from one of the developers. In it, colossal plot details were revealed (including the ending) and, put simply, both Sony and Naughty Dog were put on high-alert to release this game as soon as possible.

In that regard though, things are looking good. Only earlier this week, Naughty Dog confirmed that The Last of Us II had gone ‘Gold’. This meant that development was 100% finished! Well, either that or they’ve just rushed it and said it’s gone gold!

What Do We Think?

Having avoided all the spoilers, the trailer does look more than a little impressive and if you are looking forward to this release, it seems to have been well worth the wait. As above though, the only concern we have now is whether the plot leaks has caused this to be rushed out of the gates before it was ready. Either way though, we’ll find out in just a little over a month!

