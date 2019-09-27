The Last of Us 2 Will NOT Include A Multiplayer Mode

Without a doubt, The Last of Us was an absolute masterpiece for the PS3 and showed us all that despite the age of the system, it still had something to offer. Of course, the PS4 re-release did find ways to improve it and, incidentally, it is currently part of their latest free gaming promotion as part of the PS Plus subscription service.

One of the unexpected bonuses of the game though, was the inclusion of an online multiplayer mode. Although game was, of course, primarily driven by its single-player campaign, Naughty Dog was able to find a way to bring in multiplayer elements that, against all expectations, proved to be excellent. I honestly can’t stress enough just how good they were!

In a report via Kotaku, however, following a number of questions of the multiplayer status of The Last of Us 2, Naughty Dog has confirmed that this game will not feature multiplayer gameplay of any kind. In other words, this is going to be a straight-up single-player game!

The Last of Us 2 Will Have No Multiplayer

So, what can we make of this? Well, it would appear that unlike the first occasion where they were able to find a way to sandwich it in, they have been unable to do it this time. They have instead chosen to simply concentrate entirely on the single-player experience. Something that, in fairness, is a surprise. It’s no secret that practically every release now wants to tack on some form of online multiplayer action. Even when it’s entirely unsuitable.

There is, however, some good news. Naughty Dog has, at least, gone as far to say that they do have something in that remit planned. Just not for The Last of Us Part 2.

What Do We Think?

While The Last of Us was a truly amazing single-player game, nobody expected the multiplayer modes to be as good as they were. The emphasis on this franchise is, however, still on single-player and, as such, we can’t fault them for making this choice.

It’s certainly not going to put me off wanting to play this when it comes out. Oh, and just in case you missed the memo on that, this will be released on February 21st, 2020.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? Are you disappointed that it will not have a multiplayer mode? – Let us know in the comments!