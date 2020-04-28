The Last of Us II Releases This June to Combat Spoilers

With it originally due to release in February 2020, it probably hasn’t escaped your attention that The Last of Us II isn’t actually out yet. In fact, the actual launch date looked more than a little unclear when Sony confirmed that it was being pushed back later into 2020. Very specifically, with no fixed date set.

In a report via the BBC, however, Sony has seemingly been forced to push that date much further forward than they initially planned. Yes, The Last of Us Part II is confirmed for release and will arrive on June 19th.

The Last of Us II

With pretty much everyone agreeing that this is much sooner than expected, the biggest question is why has the release date gone from presumably late 2020 to something now under 2 months away!

Well, it is more than likely because of a recent and major leak. While we’ll not be mentioning any of the details here (so you can keep reading without worry), a developers video snuck out online which gives away a lot about the game. This includes some of the major plot points and even the ending! Put simply, there are major spoilers out there and, if you really want to know what they are, a quick Google search will help. Rest assured, we won’t be telling you here!

Based on this, however, many believe that Sony has effectively been forced to push up the release date to try and prevent this leak (which has been confirmed as genuine by Sony) from having any negative effect on people learning things about the sequel they don’t want to know. Well… at least not yet!

What Do We Think?

While The Last of Us II is a highly-anticipated game, the biggest fear at this point is that with it being pushed up, it won’t quite be finished or, worse, will be rushed through the gate. We’ll try and remain optimistic about it, but it’s almost impossible to ignore that Sony is deeply concerned about this leak and, while it might be a knee jerk response, they’ll be very keen to get this game out as soon as possible before people (through choice or accident) learn what happens in it.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

(PS – Any discussion on the spoiler/s will be deleted! – We deliberately haven’t mentioned them here and would ask you to extend the same courtesy to others).