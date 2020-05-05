The Last of Us Part II Has Officially ‘Gone Gold’

A little over 2 weeks ago, the status of ‘The Last of Us II‘ was more than a little unclear. Following the delay of it’s originally planned February release, it seemed more than likely that the game wouldn’t release until later in the year. Probably August/September.

We were then hit with the bombshell news that not only was the game coming, but it was set to arrive much sooner than expected. Namely, June 19th. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, there is some further excellent news in terms of the game and its development. Following confirmation by developer Naughty Dog, The Last of Us II has officially ‘gone gold’!

The Last of Us II

So, what does going ‘Gold’ mean? Well, its basically developer lingo meaning that, as far as they’re concerned, work on the game itself has completed and pending packaging and disk creation, the game is ready to be released! It actually a very old reference that goes back to when the ‘master copy’ of a game would be sent to manufacturers on a gold-colored disk (or floppy). Specifically so as to distinguish it from other alpha or beta versions the team may have been working on.

So, there’s a lot happening in a very short space of time. But why has this suddenly been kicked into high gear? Well, a number of highly-detailed leaks emerged last month that had (and still has) both Sony and Naughty Dog terrified that once learning about the game, people may no longer wish to bother buying it! As such, with this Gold announcement, it’s hardly surprising that Naughty Dog is still strongly urging people to not go out looking for spoilers!

What Do We Think?

We have resisted mentioning what any of the spoiler are, but we will at least go as far to say that they reveal a lot about the plot and most specifically, how this game ends. As such, if you’re really looking forward to ‘The Last of Us II’, they’re best avoided!

On the plus side though, with the game now Gold and set for release in just over a month, you don’t have that much longer to go in attempting (as best as possible) to dodge them!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!