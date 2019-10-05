The Latest Borderlands 3 Update is Here

Gearbox launched Borderlands 3 in a pretty crap state if I’m honest. I got my review code and quickly followed up with a list of issues right to their team. However, that’s pretty much modern gaming in a nutshell. Release it broken and go from there. What matters these days is how well a developer looks after their game post-launch. So far, it seems Gearbox is making the right moves. Steady updates, fixing issues, fixing balancing issues, and breaking other things. More wins than losses so far, so I’ll take it.

Borderlands 3 Update

The patch deals with a few things to do with levelling glitches, and vanishing loot. Gigamind has been made easier (again), as have a few other bosses. For some reason, they’re amping up FL4K too. Not only is he stupidly powerful, but now he’s downright freaking unstoppable with 100% effect change on RAKK Attack.

Borderlands 3 October 3rd Update Release Notes

STABILITY

  • Addressed a reported issue where an infinite loop could occur when hitting the Guardian Rank experience ceiling

GENERAL FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

  • The Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill no longer damages yourself or allies
  • Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill has been re-enabled
  • Addressed a reported issue where some players were unable to unlock the Ultimate Vault Hunter achievement on Xbox
  • Fixed a reported issue where mouse functionality may have been lost when hot joining a friend’s session on PC
  • Addressed a reported issue where some players’ inventory would not be saved in their bank

Borderlands 3 October 3rd Hotfix Release Notes

VAULT HUNTER ADJUSTMENTS

FL4K

  • Rakk Attack! status effect chance as been increased to 100%.
  • Leave No Trace now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds
  • Barbaric Yawp stat bonus increased by 100%
  • Pets no longer push around player characters
  • “Touch Pet” prompt is now a lower priority and should no longer interfere with looting or vending machines

Moze

  • Means of Destruction now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds

Borderlands 3 MISCELLANEOUS CHANGES

  • Adjusted the balance of Gigamind, Katagawa Ball, and Billy the Anointed
  • Bloated Rakks no longer spawn so many Rakklesnakes
  • Adjusted the cooldown values when they are displayed for Zane’s skills
  • Amara’s Glamour will now turn enemies on each other, as described in the Action Skill
  • Modified the loot spawn for Sera of Supremacy
  • Spiderant Emperors occasionally wouldn’t drill back out of the ground, which created a potential progression blocker in the Proving Ground of Survival; we have adjusted this and the issue has been addressed
  • Resolved an issue that could have prevented enemies from spawning while in Devil’s Razor
  • Lavender Crawly’s physics were adjusted to prevent them exiting the world like a popped balloon
  • Further safe guarded Apollo from being launched out of world as well
  • The Rampager will no longer enter an idle at state at inappropriate times
  • Saurian Slingers attacks were addressed
  • Guardians now use all their attacks in Playthrough 2
  • Guardian Wraiths now reliably use all their ranged attacks
  • NPCs in the Slaughter maps were reported to sometimes attempt to automatically revive players in the arena. Going forward they will no longer attempt to revive players
  • Minimized the glow effect when opening Eridian ammo chests, can more easily see the ammo inside when opened
