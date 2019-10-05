The Latest Borderlands 3 Update is Here

Gearbox launched Borderlands 3 in a pretty crap state if I’m honest. I got my review code and quickly followed up with a list of issues right to their team. However, that’s pretty much modern gaming in a nutshell. Release it broken and go from there. What matters these days is how well a developer looks after their game post-launch. So far, it seems Gearbox is making the right moves. Steady updates, fixing issues, fixing balancing issues, and breaking other things. More wins than losses so far, so I’ll take it.

The patch deals with a few things to do with levelling glitches, and vanishing loot. Gigamind has been made easier (again), as have a few other bosses. For some reason, they’re amping up FL4K too. Not only is he stupidly powerful, but now he’s downright freaking unstoppable with 100% effect change on RAKK Attack.

Borderlands 3 October 3rd Update Release Notes

STABILITY

Addressed a reported issue where an infinite loop could occur when hitting the Guardian Rank experience ceiling

GENERAL FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

The Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill no longer damages yourself or allies

Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill has been re-enabled

Addressed a reported issue where some players were unable to unlock the Ultimate Vault Hunter achievement on Xbox

Fixed a reported issue where mouse functionality may have been lost when hot joining a friend’s session on PC

Addressed a reported issue where some players’ inventory would not be saved in their bank

Borderlands 3 October 3rd Hotfix Release Notes

VAULT HUNTER ADJUSTMENTS

FL4K

Rakk Attack! status effect chance as been increased to 100%.

Leave No Trace now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds

Barbaric Yawp stat bonus increased by 100%

Pets no longer push around player characters

“Touch Pet” prompt is now a lower priority and should no longer interfere with looting or vending machines

Moze

Means of Destruction now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds

