The Latest Borderlands 3 Update is Here
Peter Donnell / 7 hours ago
Gearbox launched Borderlands 3 in a pretty crap state if I’m honest. I got my review code and quickly followed up with a list of issues right to their team. However, that’s pretty much modern gaming in a nutshell. Release it broken and go from there. What matters these days is how well a developer looks after their game post-launch. So far, it seems Gearbox is making the right moves. Steady updates, fixing issues, fixing balancing issues, and breaking other things. More wins than losses so far, so I’ll take it.
Borderlands 3 Update
The patch deals with a few things to do with levelling glitches, and vanishing loot. Gigamind has been made easier (again), as have a few other bosses. For some reason, they’re amping up FL4K too. Not only is he stupidly powerful, but now he’s downright freaking unstoppable with 100% effect change on RAKK Attack.
Borderlands 3 October 3rd Update Release Notes
STABILITY
- Addressed a reported issue where an infinite loop could occur when hitting the Guardian Rank experience ceiling
GENERAL FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
- The Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill no longer damages yourself or allies
- Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill has been re-enabled
- Addressed a reported issue where some players were unable to unlock the Ultimate Vault Hunter achievement on Xbox
- Fixed a reported issue where mouse functionality may have been lost when hot joining a friend’s session on PC
- Addressed a reported issue where some players’ inventory would not be saved in their bank
Borderlands 3 October 3rd Hotfix Release Notes
VAULT HUNTER ADJUSTMENTS
FL4K
- Rakk Attack! status effect chance as been increased to 100%.
- Leave No Trace now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds
- Barbaric Yawp stat bonus increased by 100%
- Pets no longer push around player characters
- “Touch Pet” prompt is now a lower priority and should no longer interfere with looting or vending machines
Moze
- Means of Destruction now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds
Borderlands 3 MISCELLANEOUS CHANGES
- Adjusted the balance of Gigamind, Katagawa Ball, and Billy the Anointed
- Bloated Rakks no longer spawn so many Rakklesnakes
- Adjusted the cooldown values when they are displayed for Zane’s skills
- Amara’s Glamour will now turn enemies on each other, as described in the Action Skill
- Modified the loot spawn for Sera of Supremacy
- Spiderant Emperors occasionally wouldn’t drill back out of the ground, which created a potential progression blocker in the Proving Ground of Survival; we have adjusted this and the issue has been addressed
- Resolved an issue that could have prevented enemies from spawning while in Devil’s Razor
- Lavender Crawly’s physics were adjusted to prevent them exiting the world like a popped balloon
- Further safe guarded Apollo from being launched out of world as well
- The Rampager will no longer enter an idle at state at inappropriate times
- Saurian Slingers attacks were addressed
- Guardians now use all their attacks in Playthrough 2
- Guardian Wraiths now reliably use all their ranged attacks
- NPCs in the Slaughter maps were reported to sometimes attempt to automatically revive players in the arena. Going forward they will no longer attempt to revive players
- Minimized the glow effect when opening Eridian ammo chests, can more easily see the ammo inside when opened