The LEGO NES Kit is Available Now!

Around a month ago, it came to our attention (following leaked images) that Nintendo and LEGO were partnering up to release a full-blown brick-based NES kit. A set that would not only allow you to build a replicated version of the console, but also a controller, cartridge and TV set!

Well, following the release of a video, it has now officially been confirmed. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System kit is out and available to buy right now!

The LEGO NES Kit!

Comprising of 2,464 pieces, this is certainly an amazing homage to one of gaming’s most popular consoles. With this undoubtedly set to be incredibly popular, however, if you were planning on trying your Master Building skills with this set, you might want to act quickly! – Something tells me that they’re going to sell out pretty quickly!

“The brick-built NES is packed with realistic details, including an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking function and a controller with a connecting cable and plug. The console comes with a buildable retro TV, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen, plus an action brick to scan with LEGO Mario (figure not included; find [it] in the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course set ((71360)) so he reacts to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups just like in the Super Mario Bros. game.”

Price & Availability

At the time of writing, it appears that the LEGO NES kits are only available to purchase directly from LEGO themselves. As such, if you are adamant you need one of these in your life, you might be over a barrel with the prices they are quoting and, in a nutshell, it ain’t cheap!

So, rather a lot of money, but then again this does look amazingly fun to build and display. And let’s face it, a lot of people really love their LEGO! – Act quickly though as we fully expect these kits to be sold-out (at least temporarily) within the next week!

