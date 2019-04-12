The New Acer Predator Helios 700 Laptop’s Keyboard Slides Out

Keyboard Shifts for Extra Ventilation



One of the most exciting announcements by Acer at their recent event is the Predator Helios 700 gaming laptop. This is a massive 17-inch gaming notebook featuring an interesting keyboard design which slides out.

This is not just for convenience but to aid with hardware cooling as well. For those who are gaming for a long period of time, they can shift the keyboard tray down to expose the ventilation area at the top. This will allow for heat to escape and more cool air to draw in. Plus, when they are done gaming, it just slides back into the regular spot so it is transportable.

Acer calls this “HyperDrift”. In fact, you can see it in action for yourself in the video below:

What Other Features Does this Acer Gaming Notebook Have?

Besides the fact that it slides, the HyperDrift keyboard also utilizes MagForce WASD keys which have special linear switches for faster input according to Acer.

Obviously, it also has an RGB LED backlit keyboard and since it is a high-end laptop, it will also sport top hardware. This includes an Intel i9 CPU with an NVIDIA RTX 2080 GPU. The screen is also G-sync capable and uses an IPS panel. Unfortunately, it is only a 1920 x 1080 resolution screen, but it has a 3ms response time for gaming.

Furthermore, it has five built-in speakers and a sub-woofer for true 5.1 audio onboard. Acer also continues the tradition of using a combo of Killer Wi-Fi AX 1650 and Killer E3000 Ethernet on their gaming laptops.

How Much is the Acer Helios 700 Laptop?

Availability starts in July, and it supposedly has a base price of $2,699 USD according to PC Gamer.