The New Apple Mac Pro is Obscenely Powerful & Expensive

Apple Mac Pro

It has been nearly 6 years since Apple offered any significant refresh of their Mac Pro range, but that hasn’t stopped the company from regularly teasing us that something new was on the way.

Well, following their annual conference, the good news is that the new Mac Pro has formally been revealed including it’s specification. The downside is, for what’s inside the system, this is going to be ridiculously expensive!

Specifications

The Mac Pro will feature a number of exceptionally powerful components to arguably make it one of the most impressive commercial systems ever released on the market. These include;

28 core Intel Xeon Processor

32GB of RAM on the base model (up to 1.5TB – No, that’s not a typo)

Support for up to two Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs (each with 32GB of VRAM) with a Radeon 580X on ‘base’ models)

So, that graphics card? Well the Radeon Pro Vega II is also a brand new announcement and marks a return by AMD to the days of dual-GPU design. This card has been specifically designed for the Mac Pro and is, for all intents and purposes, ridiculously specced. Albeit, definitely more for work than play. With the full potential, however, if you purchased a model with two of these GPUS, you’d essentially have 4 graphics processors.

Display

Apple also used the system to showcase their brand new display designed for the system. Namely, a 32-inch LCD monitor running with Retina display. This, incidentally, also includes HDR and 6,016 x 3,384 resolution (6k).

At this point, if you hadn’t gathered it already, this system is being heavily angled largely towards exceptionally high-specification video editing.

How Much Will It Cost?

Base systems (which include the Xeon processor, 32gb of RAM, a 256gb SSD and a Radeon 580X) will retail for around $6000. Clearly, quite a significant sum in itself.

Conservative estimates, however, are suggesting that the most premium model could easily cost in excess of $30,000. A system which, in theory, should be available to purchase.

At this point, however, it’s hard to know what to think about it. It’s clearly an amazingly impressive system. With that price tag though? I’m sorry Apple, but I need both my kidneys!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!