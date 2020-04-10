The Next Windows 10 Update (2004) Set to Arrive in May

Following the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft has (generally, and often with delays) looked to provide two major updates to the operating system on a biannual basis. With Windows 10 (version 2004) on the horizon, however, it was unclear as to exactly when this would be released. Specifically, because Microsoft had revealed that they were putting a temporary half on at least ‘optional’ updates to prevent any disruption to medical organizations.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, with the launch of the Insiders build version of the operating system, it seems that the next major Windows 10 update is scheduled for a ‘general’ release next month!

Windows 10 (2004)

With the latest version of Windows 10 now being available for members of the ‘insider’ program, it seems that a full launch is literally just on the horizon. With it originally scheduled for an April release, however, it seems that Microsoft is pushing this back at least until May. Even then, however, it may still be delayed. As you’re likely all aware, these major Windows 10 updates have often proven to be more than a little problematic in the past. As such, many will be more than a little nervous about this one!

What Can We Expect?

In terms of what the update provides, the general rumors are pointing to some impressive new features. Chief amongst which is the addition of a GPU temperature monitor to the task manager. A feature that people have wanted in Windows for years now.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about the update, you can check the link here! – All going well, however, we can likely expect this to land within the next 4-8 weeks!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this new update? Do you think it may get pushed back? – Let us know in the comments!